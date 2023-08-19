Brokerages Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Price Target at $34.80

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

CNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $123,322.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $123,322.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,279,809 shares of company stock worth $487,651,108. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $33.22.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

