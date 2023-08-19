Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHLAF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut Schindler from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Schindler stock opened at $234.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.05. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $150.96 and a fifty-two week high of $244.30.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

