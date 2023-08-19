C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AI. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.42. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,192.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 629,805 shares of company stock worth $22,019,708. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

