PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

PubMatic stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.34 million, a P/E ratio of 204.87 and a beta of 0.86.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $108,450.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at $222,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $89,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $108,450.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,719. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 89,207 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

