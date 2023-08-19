APA (NASDAQ:APA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on APA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of APA stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. APA has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. APA’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that APA will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at $2,761,649,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

