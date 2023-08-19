StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $117.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average of $115.98. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

