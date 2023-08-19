Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Shares of APO opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $87.82.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $21,784,629.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,923,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $21,784,629.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,923,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 955,640 shares of company stock worth $64,074,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

