StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,281.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 123.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.