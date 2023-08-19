American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARLGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

ARL opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

