Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $284.82 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,644.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 30,434 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $14,913,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $86,448,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,416.1% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

