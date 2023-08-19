ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ARC opened at $3.44 on Thursday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

