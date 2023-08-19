Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $578.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $19.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 862,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

