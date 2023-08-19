Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.28.

CRM opened at $204.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a PE ratio of 539.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,186,018 shares of company stock worth $252,710,698. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

