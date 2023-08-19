StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE stock opened at $115.18 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $108.81 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

