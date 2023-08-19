Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

NYSE:ASH opened at $86.01 on Thursday. Ashland has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $94.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter worth $374,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth $804,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 10.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 8.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,453,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after purchasing an additional 113,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ashland by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

