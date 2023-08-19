ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:ARR opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 445.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 483.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

