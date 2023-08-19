Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRI. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after buying an additional 1,005,337 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 216.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,380,000 after buying an additional 555,241 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 840,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,733,000 after acquiring an additional 367,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,217,000.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

