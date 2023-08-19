A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $102,149.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,817.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $102,149.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,329,817.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $44,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,613 shares of company stock valued at $828,461. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,327,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,713,000 after buying an additional 961,915 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 1,871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 903,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 857,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in A10 Networks by 626.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 745,830 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.