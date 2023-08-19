CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

