StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $266.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $315.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

