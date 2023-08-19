StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.7 %

ARES stock opened at $99.22 on Thursday. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,137,588 shares of company stock worth $369,939,139. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

