Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRT stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

