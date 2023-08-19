StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

