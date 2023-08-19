AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:AU opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.
