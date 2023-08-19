AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AU opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,073,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $654,917,000 after buying an additional 3,486,910 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 594,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,174,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,584,000 after purchasing an additional 226,080 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,347,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,847,000 after purchasing an additional 263,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,579,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213,852 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.