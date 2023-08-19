Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $297,000 in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after buying an additional 292,450 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 598,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,538,000 after buying an additional 173,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 266.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $361,810.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,895.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,185 shares of company stock worth $1,846,384. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Diodes Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.43. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading

