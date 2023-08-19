Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.3 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

