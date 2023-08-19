Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day moving average of $129.48. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

