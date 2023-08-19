Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.