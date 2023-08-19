Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.30 and a 200-day moving average of $144.75. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.39 and a 52-week high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

