iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $141.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.35.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

