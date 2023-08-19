Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.81 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

