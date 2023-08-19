Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH opened at $37.01 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 427.89% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,981 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.87.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

