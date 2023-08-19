Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 23,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

