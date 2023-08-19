Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn Sells 42,762 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 42,762 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,924,717.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 2,202 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $99,090.00.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $49,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

