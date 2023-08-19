Insider Selling: Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CFO Sells $2,051,301.93 in Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $2,051,301.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,378,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

ECPG opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $58.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.17). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $323.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 316,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 85,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Stories

