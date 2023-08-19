VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VMW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $154.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. VMware has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in VMware by 4.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 345,359 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in VMware by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,178 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $174,322,000 after acquiring an additional 53,439 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

