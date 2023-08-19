Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.22.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial stock opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.