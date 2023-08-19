Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CEO Sells $2,207,502.36 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 103,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,207,502.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,992,749.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, August 7th, Peter Salzmann sold 101,339 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $2,202,096.47.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.90. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Immunovant from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

