First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Georges Antoun Sells 12,346 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $181.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.96 and a 200 day moving average of $194.82. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

