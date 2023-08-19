FY2027 EPS Estimates for Beam Global Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Beam Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $114.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.58. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $21.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.