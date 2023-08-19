HC Wainwright Weighs in on GSE Systems, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of GSE Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GSE Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.
GSE Systems Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GVP opened at $0.38 on Thursday. GSE Systems has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.19.
GSE Systems Company Profile
GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.
