HC Wainwright Weighs in on GSE Systems, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of GSE Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GSE Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GVP opened at $0.38 on Thursday. GSE Systems has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 767,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,603 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSE Systems by 207.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GSE Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

