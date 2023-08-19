Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $2,721,000.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $2,721,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,135,644.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Shlomo Dovrat sold 500 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $19,280.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Shlomo Dovrat sold 16,612 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $663,649.40.

On Thursday, June 1st, Shlomo Dovrat sold 116,775 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $3,492,740.25.

On Monday, May 22nd, Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $378,989.10.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 77.0% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 64,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after buying an additional 88,275 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $3,253,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $2,067,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Unity Software by 42.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on U shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

