Brokers Offer Predictions for Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Oncolytics Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Separately, Jonestrading set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.75.

TSE ONC opened at C$2.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 13.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.46. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of C$1.48 and a 12-month high of C$4.49.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

