Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $53.17, but opened at $44.20. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $44.46, with a volume of 3,894,613 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Wolfspeed’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WOLF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,025,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 62,173 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $1,733,000.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

