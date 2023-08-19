Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.72. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 67,829 shares changing hands.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.
The firm has a market cap of $547.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
