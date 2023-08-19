Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock Price Up 3.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Crescent Energy traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 112,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 399,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $456,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,546 shares of company stock valued at $66,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Crescent Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.44.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Featured Stories

