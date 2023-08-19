Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $82.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Performance Food Group traded as high as $64.23 and last traded at $63.76, with a volume of 144266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,600. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,281,722,000 after buying an additional 3,106,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $821,154,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

