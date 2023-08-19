Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $761.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,215.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $81,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $640,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 2,377 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $30,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,255 shares in the company, valued at $612,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $81,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $76,000.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

