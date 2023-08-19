Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Up 4.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Southwestern Energy traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.69. 9,774,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 22,976,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

