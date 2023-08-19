Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Trading 4.4% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 86,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,903,000. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $11,856,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $7,836,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $3,434,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $1,089,000.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

